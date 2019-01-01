5 Scalp Care Tips When Transitioning to Natural Hair

Once you stop using chemical treatments on your hair, your natural texture will start to come through. But if you don’t want to go for the “big chop” and cut off all your relaxed hair at once, it’s gonna take some time. And since a healthy scalp produces healthy hair, it’s especially important to take care of it when transitioning to your natural hair texture.

Follow these tips to show your hair and scalp some love while you transition.

1. Keep Your Scalp Clean and Free of Buildup

Use a deep-cleaning shampoo to thoroughly cleanse the scalp. Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo clears dirt, flakes and product residue, and replenishes the scalp’s natural moisture balance.

2. Moisturize Your Scalp Between Shampoos

When your scalp is healthy and moisturized, the hair it produces is better quality and has less cuticle damage. Between shampoos, use a product like Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream to replenish your scalp and relieve itchiness and dryness.

3. Deep Condition Your Hair and Scalp Regularly

Occasionally applying a deep conditioning treatment, like Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask will further replenish moisture and ensure your hair continues to be healthy as it grows.

4. Avoid Using Heat Styling Tools

The heat from curling irons and straighteners will dry out your hair and scalp, which could make your hair more brittle and prone to breakage. Limit how often you use heat styling tools – and if you use them, choose the lowest heat setting you can. This is especially important at the point where the new hair growth meets the relaxed part.

5. Avoid Straining Your Hair

Try to wear low-manipulation and protective styles on a regular basis to keep your ends sheltered from the elements. Avoid styles that pull at the scalp to prevent breakage.

Transitioning from relaxed to natural hair takes time, but it doesn’t have to be a painful process if you use the right products and get into the right habits.