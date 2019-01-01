3 Ways to Refresh Your Wash-and-Go Style

Wash and go’s are a great way to show off your natural curl pattern – they tend to look even better after the first day because your curls will have fluffed out a bit and come to life. Veteran curly girls know that after three or four days, your curls might not be as poppin’ as you’d like – but fear not! There are many ways to extend your style into something fabulous.
We partnered with lifestyle and beauty blogger – Jessica at HeyGorJess.com– to show you three easy ways to style your wash and go:
What you’ll need:
Spray bottle with water
Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème
Hairbrush
Elastic hair tie
Get the Look:
-
Refresh your curls by lightly spritzing your hair with water.
- Prep your hair with Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème – a curly girl staple. Rub a dime-sized amount between your palms, and apply to hair for moisture and styling.
- Gather your hair up as high as you can and brush the back and sides for a neater look
- Use elastic hair tie to secure your hair in place. Wrap it around your hair only once for a looser hold
Style Tip: Rock this updo when you’re out and about for a more casual look, or to bed to protect your curls.When you wake up, remove the hair tie, reapply product as needed to redefine those curls, and then shake and fluff out your hair.
What you’ll need:
Spray bottle with water
Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding
Hairbrush
Elastic hair tie
Edge control
Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil
Get the Look:
- Refresh your curls by lightly spritzing your hair with water.
- Use your fingers to separate the top section of your hair. Hold this section with one hand.
- Rub a nickel-sized amount of Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding between your palms. Apply to the top section of your hair, brush neatly into a bun and secure the bun with your elastic hair tie.
- Use an edge control and brush to lay those edges!
- Rub two to three pumps of Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil between your palms, and then run the product through frizzy curls to hydrate.
What you’ll need:
Spray bottle with water
Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème
Hairbrush
Bobby pins
Get the Look:
- Grab a spray bottle with water and lightly spritz your hair to refresh your curls
- Choose the side of hair that you want to pin back and work a moisturizing cream – like Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème into this section– a dime-sized amount should do the trick.
- Brush your hair back to the side and hold hair in place.
- Secure your style with bobby pins, starting from the bottom of your hair and working your way to the top
All photos courtesy of Jasmine Alston Photography