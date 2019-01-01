The Great Hair Debate: Team Natural or Team Relaxed

Ladies, put down the gloves. Whether you represent Team Natural or Team Relaxed, your hair has the right to be whatever you want it to be! Discover how to embrace your #BlackGirlMagic with a few tips for styling and caring for your locks both ways.

Team Natural

Members of Team Natural embrace their unique kinks and coils. Being natural provides a great sense of self-identity and uniqueness – knowing that the versatility and texture of your hair is unlike anyone else’s can be awfully empowering. As a natural gal, be sure to use the right shampoo and conditioner on wash day. Gold Series Deep Hydrating Co-Wash paired with Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding is a surefire way to get your locks shining and springing like never before! Arguably the best part about being natural is that you can switch up your hairstyle whenever you please! If you’re feeling funky but can’t handle the frizz, why not try one of our easy wash-and-go hairstyles ? You can go from Mohawk Monday to Twist-out Tuesday to Flat-Twist Friday, all in one week.

Team Relaxed

If straight and smooth is more your speed, a part of Team Relaxed’s #BlackGirlMagic can be found in the hair care aisle – or salon – in a little cardboard box with activator and protective gel. Not to say that this isn’t true for our natural friends, but having relaxed hair can help us appreciate the consistency and convenience of getting our hair done. Moisture is the key to keeping chemically treated hair healthy (and poppin’) – so make sure you have the right products by your side! Pairing Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner gives you instant softness and radiant shine. And if you want to leave your hair feeling even silkier, apply some Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil before straightening. How to Keep Both Styles Beautiful At night, wrap up your hair with a satin or silk scarf – or sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase – to prevent frizz, breakage and dryness. Drink plenty of water to keep your hair hydrated from the inside out.

Team Transition