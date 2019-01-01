The Great Hair Debate: Team Natural or Team Relaxed

HAIR
Ladies, put down the gloves. Whether you represent Team Natural or Team Relaxed, your hair has the right to be whatever you want it to be! Discover how to embrace your #BlackGirlMagic with a few tips for styling and caring for your locks both ways.
Team Natural
Members of Team Natural embrace their unique kinks and coils. Being natural provides a great sense of self-identity and uniqueness – knowing that the versatility and texture of your hair is unlike anyone else’s can be awfully empowering.
As a natural gal, be sure to use the right shampoo and conditioner on wash day. Gold Series Deep Hydrating Co-Wash paired with Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding is a surefire way to get your locks shining and springing like never before!
Arguably the best part about being natural is that you can switch up your hairstyle whenever you please! If you’re feeling funky but can’t handle the frizz, why not try one of our easy wash-and-go hairstyles ? You can go from Mohawk Monday to Twist-out Tuesday to Flat-Twist Friday, all in one week.
Team Relaxed
If straight and smooth is more your speed, a part of Team Relaxed’s #BlackGirlMagic can be found in the hair care aisle – or salon – in a little cardboard box with activator and protective gel. Not to say that this isn’t true for our natural friends, but having relaxed hair can help us appreciate the consistency and convenience of getting our hair done.
Moisture is the key to keeping chemically treated hair healthy (and poppin’) – so make sure you have the right products by your side! Pairing Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner gives you instant softness and radiant shine. And if you want to leave your hair feeling even silkier, apply some Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil before straightening.
How to Keep Both Styles Beautiful
Team Transition
Lastly, there’s Team Transition – those ladies going from relaxed to natural. The fastest way to achieve natural hair is to embrace the “big chop” – cutting off all your permed hair at once.
We know what you’re thinking – many of our sistas are afraid that they’ll be limited in styling options after the big chop, but we beg to differ! From the teeny weeny Afro to braid extensions and twist-outs, you’ll be embracing your au naturale style in no time.
No matter what team you side with, it’s important to remember that our hair doesn’t make, break or define who we are – it’s just a small part of what makes us extraordinary. So instead of debating, join the team that makes you feel the most confident in your own skin.
