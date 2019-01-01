Whether you prefer a weave, a wig or clip-ins, there are a few important things to keep in mind when caring for your classy additions. Spend wisely, and heed these do’s and don’ts so your new mane doesn’t wear you.

Weaves

Arguably one of the most versatile hair extensions, weaves are great for sistas who like to experiment with different styles. Do:

Deep condition your hair between weave installations to ensure it stays healthy and undamaged. Look to Gold Series Repairing Mask to help a girl out!

Use Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner on wash day. These products are suitable for any texture, allowing for natural hair to absorb moisture and lighter textures to benefit from the superior “rinse-ability.” Don’t:

Forget to tie your hair in a satin scarf, or sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase. Even if it’s not your hair on top, it still needs some TLC.

Let an extension wear you! Remember that it’s only an extension of the beauty you already have.

Make your braids too tight. Not only will your scalp feel uncomfortable, but your edges might break in the process. Ouch!

Forget to make your natural hair a priority. It’s yours for life, so make sure it stays healthy and strong!

Wigs

No matter where your hair journey takes you – whether it’s getting a big chop or growing waist-length locks – look no further than the wig! With so many styles to choose from, you can switch up what’s on top whenever you like. Do:

Wash with Gold Series Deep Hydrating Co-Wash to help deeply moisturize your natural hair and your scalp.

Brush your wig with a paddle brush for a more natural look. Yes, it works!

Make sure the wig is secure on top to avoid slippage. Don’t:

Mess up your hairline. This is your true crown! Consider a lace front wig for a more realistic look.

Wear the wig right out of the bag. Let your stylist cut it for a more natural look.

Try to wear it without a stocking cap underneath. Stocking caps help protect your hair against the damage of a poorly made wig or can prevent irritation.

Clip-ins