SKIN

The Black Girl’s Guide to Great Skins

Jan 1, 2019
Jan 1, 2019
Show your melanin some love with our simple skincare steps.

We don’t have to tell you that our skin comes with its own set of unique benefits and challenges. But we’re also firm believers in the notion that our beauty is enough – and that includes our skin! The following tips will help you fully embrace your melanin and keep your skin looking selfie-ready. Did someone say #nofilter?

Skin Benefits
The good news? Darker skin tones have a higher concentration of melanin, which offers some natural protection against sunburn and other visible signs of UV damage like wrinkles. The even better news? Darker skin tones also tend to produce more oil, which can help our faces stand the test of time. In fact, skin cell turnover is two-and-a-half times faster than that of lighter skin. Faster cell turnover equals younger, healthier-looking skin.

Skin Challenges
Though darker skin does not visibly burn, sun damage can still lead to uneven skin tone, so proper sun protection isn’t just a casual recommendation – it’s a must.

Also, darker skin tends to be more acne-prone because it has larger sebaceous glands that produce more oil. Those with darker skin tones are more likely to experience post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) – dark spots that linger for weeks or months after acne has healed, caused by the overproduction of melanin.

Skin Care Musts for Black Women
Follow these tips to keep your skin happy and healthy:

  • Don’t shy away from sun protection. We can’t preach it enough – regardless of your skin tone, it’s essential to wear a moisturizer with at least SPF 15 every day to help protect your skin from UV damage. Diligent sun protection can also help prevent a pimple from turning into a dark spot. Our pick: Olay Sun Face Suncreen Serum+ Makeup Primer with SPF 35, which absorbs quickly to mattify your skin and get it ready for your makeup routine.

  • Look for tone-correcting moisturizer. Slathering on a tone-correcting moisturizer at night can also help hydrate skin and even out skin tone.

  • Prioritize key ingredients. A facial cleanser with salicylic acid will help prevent breakouts by exfoliating skin and helping to keep pores clear. We recommend Olay Clearly Clean Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Scrub – it penetrates pores to clear blackheads and blemishes, and (bonus!) its noncomedogenic formula won’t clog your pores.

Do you like this?

Share it!

More from Hair & Beauty
BEAUTY
How to Define and Shape Your Eyebrows
SKIN
How I Learned to Love – and Protect – My Melanin
HAIR
Our Favorite #BlackGirlMagic Hairstyles from the Past
HAIR
The Great Hair Debate: Team Natural or Team Relaxed