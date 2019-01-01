We don’t have to tell you that our skin comes with its own set of unique benefits and challenges. But we’re also firm believers in the notion that our beauty is enough – and that includes our skin! The following tips will help you fully embrace your melanin and keep your skin looking selfie-ready. Did someone say #nofilter?

Skin Benefits

The good news? Darker skin tones have a higher concentration of melanin, which offers some natural protection against sunburn and other visible signs of UV damage like wrinkles. The even better news? Darker skin tones also tend to produce more oil, which can help our faces stand the test of time. In fact, skin cell turnover is two-and-a-half times faster than that of lighter skin. Faster cell turnover equals younger, healthier-looking skin.

Skin Challenges

Though darker skin does not visibly burn, sun damage can still lead to uneven skin tone, so proper sun protection isn’t just a casual recommendation – it’s a must.

Also, darker skin tends to be more acne-prone because it has larger sebaceous glands that produce more oil. Those with darker skin tones are more likely to experience post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) – dark spots that linger for weeks or months after acne has healed, caused by the overproduction of melanin.

Skin Care Musts for Black Women

Follow these tips to keep your skin happy and healthy:



