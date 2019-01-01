How to Care for Your Skin This Winter

Our melanin is unique and beautiful, and each of us has our own distinct needs and preferences for taking care of our skin. When we asked members of the MBIB community to weigh in on their winter skincare issues, it was so apparent that our needs are varied – from dry skin to dry scalp to ingrown hairs and more. Here are some of the most-talked-about skincare needs you brought to our attention, tips for how to address them and – most importantly – how to own and preserve your beauty and give your skin the tender, loving care it needs during the coldest months of the year.

Dry Skin

Our skin is naturally on the dry side – especially if we’re in the midst of sub-zero temperatures. There are literally hundreds of moisturizers out there, but they’re not the only solution. Here are some everyday moisturizing tips: We live for a long, hot shower (especially on a cold day), but keep in mind that hot water can aggravate skin. Try making the water a touch cooler, and use a body wash like Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash to help treat lingering dryness. It might sound crazy if you have oily skin, but don’t skip the moisturizer! When our skin doesn’t have enough moisture, it reacts by (you guessed it) producing more oil. Ashy skin around your elbows and knees can be the result of skin cell buildup. Use a gentle exfoliating body wash followed immediately by a moisturizer.

Dry Scalp

Speaking of dry skin, the skin hidden underneath your hair shouldn’t be ignored! To get ahead of the itch before it happens, try the Royal Oils collection – it’s designed specifically for our textured hair.

Hyperpigmentation

Dark spots on our skin, called hyperpigmentation, occur when skin gets damaged and new skin cells overproduce melanin after healing. Our skin already contains a lot of melanin, so when these cells overproduce, the effect is a noticeable dark spot. Products like Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream can help fade them.

Ingrown Hairs

When body hair is shaved or plucked, it doesn’t completely make it out of the follicle – and begins growing downward or sideways underneath your skin, causing an ingrown hair. If ingrown hairs are a recurring problem, head to a dermatologist. They can prescribe treatments and safely remove ingrown hairs. To help prevent future ingrown hairs, try these simple steps: Shave to exfoliate. By shaving your legs, you’re gently removing dead skin along with unwanted hair. Shave at the end of your showers – and with warm water, not hot. Hair is softer and pores are more relaxed from the heat, making ingrown hairs less likely. Use a razor that contours to curves. Pressing hard can cut hairs below skin level, making them more likely to become ingrown. Let an outstanding razor that adjusts to every curve – like Venus Swirl – do the work for you. Use a light touch to get a smooth, close shave every time.

Wrinkles