How to Care for Your Skin This Winter

SKIN
Our melanin is unique and beautiful, and each of us has our own distinct needs and preferences for taking care of our skin. When we asked members of the MBIB community to weigh in on their winter skincare issues, it was so apparent that our needs are varied – from dry skin to dry scalp to ingrown hairs and more.
Here are some of the most-talked-about skincare needs you brought to our attention, tips for how to address them and – most importantly – how to own and preserve your beauty and give your skin the tender, loving care it needs during the coldest months of the year.
Dry Skin
Our skin is naturally on the dry side – especially if we’re in the midst of sub-zero temperatures. There are literally hundreds of moisturizers out there, but they’re not the only solution.
Here are some everyday moisturizing tips:
Dry Scalp
Speaking of dry skin, the skin hidden underneath your hair shouldn’t be ignored! To get ahead of the itch before it happens, try the Royal Oils collection – it’s designed specifically for our textured hair.
Hyperpigmentation
Dark spots on our skin, called hyperpigmentation, occur when skin gets damaged and new skin cells overproduce melanin after healing. Our skin already contains a lot of melanin, so when these cells overproduce, the effect is a noticeable dark spot. Products like Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream can help fade them.
Ingrown Hairs
When body hair is shaved or plucked, it doesn’t completely make it out of the follicle – and begins growing downward or sideways underneath your skin, causing an ingrown hair. If ingrown hairs are a recurring problem, head to a dermatologist. They can prescribe treatments and safely remove ingrown hairs.
To help prevent future ingrown hairs, try these simple steps:
Wrinkles
We’ve all heard “black don’t crack,” but the truth is that while our skin tends to wrinkle less than lighter skin, everyone is different. And other factors, like sun exposure and genetic skin elasticity, can come into play.
Our go-to? Olay Regenerist Whip face moisturizer, which hydrates skin to improve elasticity and helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, we love how lightweight and fast-absorbing it is!
Just remember to embrace your skin’s natural beauty, regardless of your age. A fine line here and there is a beautiful reminder of everything you’ve accomplished.
