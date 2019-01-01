Our Favorite #BlackGirlMagic Hairstyles from the Past

HAIR
I’m sure many of my sistas out there would agree that we love our hair – it’s unique, versatile and forever evolving with the times. But while I love a new hair trend as much as the next girl, I have to admit that the classic black hairstyles of decades past give me life, too. Repeat after me: What’s old is new again! Here’s how to own a vintage look.
1. The Pompadour
This fabulous (and protective) hairstyle screams 1950’s vintage glam – not to mention it’s so easy to achieve at home. Be sure to check out the video below to see the Pompadour style in action!
Style Tip: Make sure to leave out two large sections of hair at the front of your head from the twist.
2. The Afro
In the 60’s, when the Civil Rights Movement was at its peak, black women rocked the Afro as a powerful symbol to demonstrate their black pride and reject the societal norms of beauty. You can carry on their fierce legacy with these style tips.
Style Tip: If you want to prep your style overnight, skip step 3 and do this instead: Section hair into four equal parts – front left, front right, back left and back right. Twist each section and apply a hair tie to the ends. Put on a silk scarf before going to bed, and then carefully take out each section in the morning.
3. Bantu Knots
Bantu knots are a black girl signature that have withstood the test of time! Originating thousands of years ago in West Africa by the Bantu people, this is a perfect style for all of our natural sistas.
Want to rock the Bantu knots? Check out the video below to see how you can get this look at home!
4. Box Braids
From the 90’s to now, box braids have been making a serious comeback! And it’s likely due to their versatility – from long and luscious to sky-high buns and ponies, this style can be rocked in countless ways.
