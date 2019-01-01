Get the Look: The Braided Crown and Side Ponytail

Social entrepreneur, international career coach and digital media strategist Angelina Darrisaw Cheeks was looking for a cute, quick hairstyle for her upcoming vacation. (Of course, she wanted to look great in her tourist photos!) She gave this braided crown with a side ponytail hairstyle a try – and 10 minutes later, she had a look fit for a queen.

“Investing just 10 to 15 minutes in your look can impact how you feel about yourself for the entire day,” Angelina says. “I believe to feel like a queen I need to do what I can to look like a queen in my own way, which for me means creating the best version of myself when I face the world.”

What You’ll Need

Rat-tail comb

Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil

Elastic hair ties

Bobby pins

Pantene Airspray Flexible Hold Hairspray



Get the Look