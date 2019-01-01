HAIR

Get the Look: The Braided Crown and Side Ponytail

Jan 1, 2019
Angelina Darrisaw Cheeks tries this fit-for-a-queen hairstyle. You can, too!

Social entrepreneur, international career coach and digital media strategist Angelina Darrisaw Cheeks was looking for a cute, quick hairstyle for her upcoming vacation. (Of course, she wanted to look great in her tourist photos!) She gave this braided crown with a side ponytail hairstyle a try – and 10 minutes later, she had a look fit for a queen.

“Investing just 10 to 15 minutes in your look can impact how you feel about yourself for the entire day,” Angelina says. “I believe to feel like a queen I need to do what I can to look like a queen in my own way, which for me means creating the best version of myself when I face the world.”

What You’ll Need

Rat-tail comb
Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil
Elastic hair ties
Bobby pins
Pantene Airspray Flexible Hold Hairspray

Get the Look

  1. Create a deep side part starting from the hairline closest to the tip of your eyebrow to the crown of your head.
  2. Work Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil through your hair, and begin French-braiding around the front of your hairline to your ear.
  3. Gather the braid and remaining hair into a side ponytail and secure with elastic hair ties.
  4. Use bobby pins to pull down and flatten the braid to your head.
  5. Finish look with Pantene Airspray Flexible Hold Hairspray.

