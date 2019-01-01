How to Avoid Buildup on Coiled Hair

We’ve all been there: that moment when you realize your scalp feels itchy, irritated and dry. You haven’t switched products or changed your hair care routine – so what’s up with your scalp?

Buildup might be to blame. When hair products, oil and dirt accumulate on the scalp, the resulting buildup can cause scalp irritation. Scalp irritation can lead to dryness, itchiness and sometimes flakes. And no one wants that!

But don’t panic just yet. Read on to learn how to prevent and remove buildup from your scalp

How to Prevent Buildup

Let’s start with a cardinal rule: Preventing buildup in the first place is easier than washing it away. To do this, keep heavy styling products like heavy oils and high-resin-based products to a minimum. There’s no need to avoid them completely, but it’s best not to load your curls with them every day.

If you can, choose lighter products designed for use between wash days, like the Daily Moisture Scalp Cream from the Royal Oils collection by Head & Shoulders.

How to Remove Buildup

Use a shampoo that effectively cleanses without stripping hair’s essential moisture, like the Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo. When your hair and scalp are properly moisturized, you may find that you can use fewer products between washes, which will minimize buildup.

As an added bonus, once your scalp is free of buildup, your hair will benefit, too – a healthy scalp produces healthier, stronger hair that’s less prone to breakage. Sounds like a win-win to us.