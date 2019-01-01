SKIN

How I Learned to Love – and Protect – My Melanin

Jan 1, 2019
Butterscotch. Sun-kissed yellow. Orange with a hint of beige.

These are just some of the names I’ve heard for my skin tone. I always knew I was black, and to me, it was better than being anything else. When I was young I never thought I needed to protect it, but all that changed when, at age 28, I got my first microdermabrasion. I learned I had suffered UV ray damage from too much sun exposure over the years. At this point in my life I realized black can crack! It never occurred to me that I needed to wear sunscreen, not just on my face, but all over my body.

That lesson about caring for my melanin has stuck with me. When I moved to Palm Springs – the desert of Southern California, where temperatures soared to 120 degrees or higher – I wore sunscreen like perfume. I even wore it in my hair! That’s how serious I got about protecting my skin from damage.

Today I still try to take great care of my skin. I have an easy, three-step skincare routine I try to stick to every single morning. While every lady’s skin has different needs, we can all benefit from cleansing, moisturizing and – most importantly – protecting our precious melanin.

  1. Start with Olay Micro-exfoliating Wet Cleansing Cloths to remove dryness, dirt and oil.
  2. Wash with Olay Regenerating Cream Cleanser to smooth your skin.
  3. Last, but definitely not least, apply Olay Regenerist Micro-sculpting Cream with SPF 30 to help protect against the sun’s UV rays.

If you’re not sure which regimen is right for you, just snap a quick selfie and get an instant skin analysis and recommendations from Olay SkinAdvisor.

Even though our #MelaninIsPoppin – it does have some natural anti-aging and protective effects – we still have to take precautions. It’s never a bad time to remind ourselves of some skin safety basics:

  • Always wear (and reapply) sunscreen, even if the sun isn’t out.
  • Try hanging in the shade when the sun is at its brightest, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Invest in fashionable yet protective accessories, like wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.
  • Examine your skin head-to-toe every month, and see your doc if you find anything that looks off.

