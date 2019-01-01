How I Learned to Love – and Protect – My Melanin

Butterscotch. Sun-kissed yellow. Orange with a hint of beige.

These are just some of the names I’ve heard for my skin tone. I always knew I was black, and to me, it was better than being anything else. When I was young I never thought I needed to protect it, but all that changed when, at age 28, I got my first microdermabrasion. I learned I had suffered UV ray damage from too much sun exposure over the years. At this point in my life I realized black can crack! It never occurred to me that I needed to wear sunscreen, not just on my face, but all over my body.

That lesson about caring for my melanin has stuck with me. When I moved to Palm Springs – the desert of Southern California, where temperatures soared to 120 degrees or higher – I wore sunscreen like perfume. I even wore it in my hair! That’s how serious I got about protecting my skin from damage.

Today I still try to take great care of my skin. I have an easy, three-step skincare routine I try to stick to every single morning. While every lady’s skin has different needs, we can all benefit from cleansing, moisturizing and – most importantly – protecting our precious melanin.





If you’re not sure which regimen is right for you, just snap a quick selfie and get an instant skin analysis and recommendations from Olay SkinAdvisor.

Even though our #MelaninIsPoppin – it does have some natural anti-aging and protective effects – we still have to take precautions. It’s never a bad time to remind ourselves of some skin safety basics:

