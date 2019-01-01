5 Ways to Work Toward Social Change

Our history is both marred by prejudice and highlighted by our ability to triumph over it. Our rights have been hard fought, hard won and hard to continually protect.

That’s why it’s important that we celebrate our victories, while doing everything we can to inspire growth and change for each coming generation. Because we owe it to those who’ve come before us to make the world a better place for those who come after us.

So, what can you do? Influencing the world around you starts with making your voice heard. And don’t be fooled into inaction when it’s not a presidential election year – there’s plenty you can do right now to stand up for what’s right.

1. Vote in Your Local Elections

No matter your personal views and affiliations, voting is a right awarded equally to all U.S. citizens. Educate yourself on the issues, particularly ones in your local district, as they have the most direct impact on your daily life. Then make your voice heard with your vote.

2. Donate to Charities to Support Causes You Care About

Think about the things you wish you could change, the things you’d like to make better, and then find groups that are working to make those changes. Every penny helps these advocacy groups to continue their missions, so finding even a small way to donate can have a large impact.

3. Volunteer in Your Community

Sometimes the greatest investment you can make is your own time. Volunteer opportunities are endless, from spending time with children who could benefit from adult guidance and advice, to cleaning up the community where you live.

4. Remember the Past, but Look to the Future

History teaches us how far we’ve come and can be an inspiration and a driving force for further change. But it’s important to remember that we are greater than our challenges, and we can make the world better for the next generation through the decisions we make today.

5. Set a Good Example

Being a positive influence in a child’s life – whether on your own or through a youth organization – sets the stage for a brighter future. Through your words and actions, demonstrate what it means to be confident, to speak your truth and to lift up those around you who are doing great things.

So, how will you make your voice heard? How will we, together, make the future better for all of us?