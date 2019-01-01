"The Talk": The Conversation That Sparked a Movement

REDEFINING BLACK
We couldn’t be more excited to bring home an Emmy Award for “The Talk.” But this milestone victory is just the beginning of our efforts to end racial bias.
“The Talk” refers to the conversation black parents have with their children about the bias and discrimination they will face on a daily basis. In response, we created “The Talk” campaign – a series of videos, interviews and articles that shine a light on this often tough – but necessary – conversation. Our goal is to talk about “The Talk” so we can end the need to have it.
Inspired by our mission? Here’s how to use social media and “The Talk” to spark change in your community:
These key phrases can help increase the impact of your post when referencing “The Talk.”
|Hashtags
|Key phrases to Use
|#TalkAboutBias
|I want to talk about 'The Talk' so we can end the need to have it. View the video and let's talk #TalkAboutBias
|#MyBlackIsBeautiful
|Real talk: It's time we #TalkAboutBias.
|#MBIB
|The conversation Black parents have but don't want to...thats 'The Talk'.
Looking for more ideas to engage your community in a discussion about bias? Pick up our full discussion guide, learn about micro-aggressions in the workplace and get tips for having “The Talk” with your children.
